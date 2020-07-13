El artista contemporáneo japonés, Takashi Murakami, recurrió a Instagram para revelar que su compañía se encuentra en bancarrota en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19.
En un video publicado en su cuenta personal, Murakami narró a sus más de dos millones de seguidores, desde un punto de vista muy personal, cómo tuvo que cancelar varios proyectos, incluido su proyecto de pasión, la secuela de la película de ciencia ficción ‘Ojos de medusa’ filmado el 23 de mayo de 2020; el video clip de 15 minutos comienza con el artista abriendo su corazón y estudio a los espectadores, diciendo que ‘La historia de hoy es mi historia de desamor’.
Un cifrado y crítico de los fenómenos pop, Murakami es conocido por sus pinturas planas y coloridas de flores sonrientes y ojos parpadeantes. A lo largo de su carrera, ha sido reconocido en todo el mundo, especialmente en los círculos de moda y streetwear, donde ha colaborado con los mejores diseñadores, incluidos Dior, Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton y Supreme. También, ha colaborado con músicos como Kanye West y Billie Eilish .
This spring, I streamed a series of cooking show of a sort on Instagram Live. I’m sure those who watched them were utterly confused, but I was trying to buoy my own thoroughly sunken feelings through these streamings. With the sudden swoop of COVID-19 pandemic, my company faced bankruptcy and I had to give up on a number of projects, the most symbolic of which being the production of my sci-fi feature film, Jellyfish Eyes Part 2: Mahashankh. For nine long years, I had persevered! It was a film that was to realize my childish dreams! The enormous budget I poured into this project, as well as my tenacious persistence, put a constant and tremendous stress on my company’s operation for the past nine years. But at the same time, I was able to endure various hardships because I had this project. Faced with the current predicament, however, I was persuaded by both my business consultant and tax attorney that I must, simply must try and drastically reduce our business tax by filing the film’s production cost as tax-exempt expenditure. To that end, I am going to produce and release a series of videos to publicly announce the discontinuation of the film’s production. (To be clear, this is an entirely legitimate procedure—I’m not trying to evade tax!) These videos will be released against the backdrop of our struggle to avoid an economic catastrophe, but perhaps it may have a cathartic effect on the viewers/my followers to see the story of stupid Murakami’s failure. Long story short, I’m a silly human being for whom the moment of bliss is when I am thinking my truly childish sci-fi thoughts. I don’t know how many episodes the series will end up being, but a series it will be, so please come along with me on this journey for a little while.